FALKNER - Falkner welcomed their North Tippah rivals Walnut to town on Thursday for the first meeting of the year between the squads. The Lady Wildcats defeated Falkner 63-31 before a highly contested boys' matchup saw Falkner take a 60-57 overtime win.
(B) Falkner 60 - Walnut 57 (OT)
Falkner and Walnut's matchups have had plenty of excitement in recent memory, as last season's Tippah County Tournament matchup between these squads can attest to. A buzzer-beating three by Brantley Porterfield in that contest gave Walnut the win last season, but the memory resurfaced late for Falkner head coach Austin Hopper and the Eagles in this year's close matchup. This time, however, the Eagles were able to come out on top 60-57 and take the overtime victory.
"At the end of the day, we wanna be on the winning side of the close ones," Coach Hopper said postgame. "Last matchup we had with Walnut was still there in our memory with the buzzer-beater, so I know we had some flashbacks late, but this time we were on the winning side."
Falkner and Walnut went nearly basket for basket in the first quarter before a 13-2 Falkner run gave them a 26-15 lead halfway through the second. Walnut managed to close the quarter strong, however, ending on a 10-2 run to cut Falkner's lead to 28-25 at halftime.
Walnut briefly gained the lead in the third quarter before five straight points from Hunter Griffin helped Falkner regain the lead, a lead that Falkner kept heading into the fourth quarter.
The flashbacks to last season began in the end of the fourth quarter, as at the end of a back and forth frame, Porterfield made a late basket that ultimately sent the contest to overtime. The Eagles were ready for overtime, however, opening the extra period on a 7-0 run, five of those points coming from Chris Nunley, who led the Eagles with 15 in the contest. Walnut attempted to come back late, as an Andrew Crum and-1 brought the Wildcats within one with little time remaining.
The Eagles were able to finish the game out, taking the 60-57 overtime victory. Nunley led the Eagles with 15 points while Griffin chipped in eleven. Crum led the Wildcats in scoring with 17.
(G) Walnut 63 - Falkner 31
The Lady Wildcats took care of business from beginning to end in this one, jumping out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter before taking a 31-11 lead into halftime.
The Lady Wildcats were able to prevent Falkner's Macari Chatman from getting going in the post thanks to active hands on defense, picking up 14 steals off of 25 deflections. The Wildcats also were able to stay efficient on offense, shooting 45 percent from the field while having three players in double-digits. Madi-Kate Vuncannon finished with 28 points, eleven rebounds, and five steals, while Madison Weeks had a double-double of her own, finsihing with ten points and eleven rebounds. Laura Leigh Hughes chipped in a dozen points.