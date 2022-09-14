Falkner’s first win of the 2022 season came down to the wire.
After a long pass completed to wide receiver Chris Nunley ended at the 2-yard line with around 30 seconds left to go, Wyatt McDaniel punched in the winning score as the Eagles knocked off Class 3A foe Alcorn Central 24-21 on Friday night.
It marked just the third win in 23 contests for Falkner (1-2) under third-year head coach Jeff Anglin.
“We’re getting there slowly but surely,” said Anglin. “I was proud the way the kids played. They’ve got fight in them this year, they’re not giving up, when adversity hits they’re fighting back, and they’re trying to maintain that throughout the game.”
Nunley’s big catch to set up the go-ahead score was the last of a huge night for the sophomore. Nunley caught seven of his eight targets for 165 yards and all three of the Eagles’ touchdowns prior to McDaniel’s game-winner. In all, he totaled 256 all-purpose yards.
Throwing to Nunley was the duo of Kane Floyd and Gavin Wooley. Floyd finished 3 of 6 for 99 yards, three TDs and two interceptions. Wooley was 6 of 13 for 93 yards and a pair of INTs.
“Turnovers are still a bug for us,” Anglin said. “… Our passing game is getting better. We had a lot more yards passing, but we’ve still got some wrinkles to iron out with timing issues and stuff.”
Falkner has an off week to prepare for the start of Division 1-1A play, when they welcome Tupelo Christian for homecoming on Sept. 23.
Regardless of the scoreboard, Falkner will be awarded a win in that contest due to TCPS’ program currently under probation, after the MHSAA found recruiting violations against the former coaching staff back in the summer.
Blue Devils on the mend
Ashland started quick on Friday night, but couldn’t hold up for long as the injury bug has bitten the team early in the season.
Quintavius Cotton connected with Michael Hamer for a 12-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the game, but with three starters out, the Blue Devils (0-3) wore down quickly as Strayhorn scored 26-unanswered points to take a 26-6 win in the home opener for Ashland.
Running backs Jamyson Griffin and Anthony Morgan – both of which play linebacker as well – along with key senior lineman Lamiron Williams were out against the Mustangs, which forced some depth issues throughout the night.
“We started off great and scored on that first drive but it was tough to continue to do that with us being short-handed,” said Ashland head coach Christopher Suggs.
The Blue Devils also get a BYE week to heal up and regroup as they’re still searching for their first win of the season. Ashland hosts Smithville on Sept. 23 to kickoff 1-1A play. The Seminoles (0-3) defeated the Blue Devils 39-8 a year ago, but have struggled in the early portions of this season.
For now, Ashland is worried about itself. Suggs believes all three players will be back before the Smithville game and is trying to be smart with how his team handles practice over the off week.
“We just got to get back healthy,” said Suggs. “We got some big games coming up and we need to get ready for those, but we haven’t been hitting much in practice this week, we’ve just conditioned a lot, because I need everyone ready to go when division play starts.”
