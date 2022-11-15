HICKORY FLAT • Only one full practice, and without its head coach, Falkner boys still found a way to win its season opener on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Head coach Austin Hopper stayed home with a sickness, leaving the reigns to assistant coach Dustin McCoy, who picked up his first career win with a 57-49 victory over Hickory Flat.
Even with a slow start with all the contributing factors, the Eagles (1-0) found themselves up 22-17 at the half with a solid defensive effort, forcing the Rebels into 10 of their 20 turnovers in the first two quarters.
“We’re not the same team we were last year,” said McCoy, a Falkner native. “Last year, we wouldn’t get in a groove, and would have a bunch of turnovers. This year we’ve really focused on less turnovers and trying to create chances to force the other team into those mistakes.”
Back-to-back buckets from Hickory Flat’s Logan King had the Rebels within one to start the second half. Later, King’s layup with 4:21 left in the third gave his team a 25-24 lead – their first since being up 2-0 at the start of the contest.
From there, Falkner senior guard Hunter Griffin took control, scoring seven points and assisting on a pair of layups from Rod Ruedas in part of a 13-0 run for a 12-point lead.
Griffin finished with a team-high 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting, while grabbing six rebounds.
“We kind of feed off him,” McCoy said of Griffin. “When he decided he was going to get us back on top with the lead, it just got everybody else going and we had a lot of momentum there.”
Hickory Flat (1-3) got as close as six early in the fourth before Falkner stretched the lead out to 15. The Rebels struggled to get stops in the final period, and the Eagles were 9 of 11 from the free throw line in the second half to help close it out.
Hickory Flat shot just 45.8% from the field and was just 1 of 12 from 3-point range. The Rebels were led by Ty Webb’s 20 points and six rebounds. Webb attempted and made all four of the teams’ free throw attempts. King added 16 points.
“We just point blank got outworked, got outplayed,” Hickory Flat coach Zach Carnell said. “They were tougher than us. They were more ready than us.”
Falkner shot 42% and was 4 of 18 from deep. Ruedas scored 14 points and led the defensive effort with five steals. Sophomore guard Chris Nunley padded the stat sheet with 11 points, a team-high eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Lady Rebels fend off Falkner
Hickory Flat used a sizzling start to build a 15-point halftime lead, and held off a comeback attempt from the Lady Eagles to come away with a 64-49 win to kick off the slate on Tuesday night.
A 17-2 run to open the first quarter had the Lady Rebels feeling good in the early portion.
Falkner had its chances to cut into the deficit as a foul fest ensured in the first half. But the Lady Eagles were just 7 of 26 (26.9%) from the charity stripe, while Hickory Flat was 14 of 23 (60.8%) on their opportunities from the line in the first half.
Using some Hickory Flat foul trouble, Falkner climbed back into the game quickly in the second half, using a 16-3 run to start the third to cut the lead to 39-37 after Kyleigha Strickland’s layup was good with 2:35 left on the clock. Morgan Cornelius connected on a pair of 3-pointers – the team’s only two on the night – during the run.
Following a timeout, Camri Westmoreland and Abby Tatum settled the Lady Rebels down in the second half with a combined 7-1 close to the third to take a 46-38 lead into the fourth.
In the fourth, it was guards Morgan Green and Vonterrica Garner who helped the Lady Rebels (3-1) extend their lead back to 15 in the final minutes to seal the win. Garner and Green both led with 19 points, while Westmoreland chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds.
Strickland scored a game-high 21 points on 11 of 20 shooting from the free throw line. The Lady Eagles (1-1) finished 19 of 44 (43.2%) from the line, and shot just 14 of 39 (35.9%) from the field. Macari Chatman added 10 points.
Hickory Flat shot 16 of 48 (33.3%) from the field and 27 of 43 (62.8%) from the stripe.
Both teams had 22 turnovers.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.