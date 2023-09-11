Falkner junior Chris Nunley drags an Alcorn Central defender on a run during Friday night's 12-6 win over the Bears. Nunley totaled 191 all-purpose yards and a receiving touchdown in the third quarter.
Falkner quarterback Gavin Wooley rushes into an Alcorn Central defender in the first quarter on Friday night. Wooley finished the night 9 of 10 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown.
By Larry Glidewell
GLEN - For the second straight season, Alcorn Central and Falkner played a tight contest down to the wire.
The Eagles escaped with a 12-6 win on Friday night, spoiling the Bears’ homecoming game, and marking the second consecutive road win over the Class 3A foes.
The win moves Falkner to 2-1 on the young season, with both wins coming on the road.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles struck first late in the second period as senior tailback Kane Floyd plunged into the end zone with a 2-yard score for the 6-0 lead at the half.
Falkner doubled its lead in the third quarter as quarterback Gavin Wooley connected with Chris Nunley on a 28-yard score to make it 12-0.
Alcorn Central got on the board early in the fourth with Andrew Hardin hauling in a 25-yard strike from Talen Kemp to cut the lead to 12-6 after the two-point conversion try failed with 8:46 to play.
Falkner fumbled in the final minutes of the contest, giving the Bears a chance to tie and take the lead, but the Eagles’ defense stood strong to preserve the victory.
Wooley finished the night efficiently, completing 9 of 10 pass attempts for 145 yards and a score. Nunley totaled 191 all-purpose yards, including 115 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Senior Jojo Swinford, along with Floyd, each collected 104 and 50 yards, respectively, as the Eagles amassed over 400 yards of offense despite the low-scoring finish.
Falkner now only trails 10-9-1 in the series against Alcorn Central, dating back to the first meeting in 1968.
The Eagles play host to Vardaman on Friday. The Rams are 3-0 on the season, allowing just 11.3 points per game, while scoring 34.3 of their own. Falkner is 10-19 all-time against the perennial 1A member. The Rams won the last meeting 62-26 in 2016.
