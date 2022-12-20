WALNUT • An early deficit proved insurmountable for Walnut on Friday night.
The Lady Wildcats fell behind 19-2 in the first quarter and despite coming back to take a lead late in the third quarter, the energy spent on the rally cost them down the stretch as Kossuth escaped with a 58-53 win on the road.
“You just can’t have slow starts like that against good teams,” said Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon. “Kossuth is too good to spot them a 17-point lead and expect to win. I was extremely proud of our effort to fight and get back in the game, but I thought you could tell in the fourth quarter just how much it wore on us to have to climb out of that hole.”
Walnut’s fight back began before the first quarter’s end, where they pieced together a 9-0 run on back-to-back 3-pointers from Madi Kate Vuncannon and Harley Garner to close the period down just 19-11.
Another run – this one a 10-0 spurt – in the second gave Walnut (7-5) a brief 27-26 lead when Vuncannon connected on her third triple of the first half with 18 seconds left. Kossuth’s Eva Null scored on an offensive rebound putback at the buzzer to send the Lady Aggies into the locker room up 28-27.
As the lead changed hands back and forth in the third, a layup from Vuncannon with 2:57 left proved to be Walnut’s final lead of the night at 41-39.
The Lady Aggies went on a 7-0 run on baskets from Emma Arthur and Jessica Hughes to give their team the lead for good.
Walnut got within three early in the fourth, and two after a Garner jumper was followed up by two Vuncannon free throws with 2:12 left to cut the score to 53-51. Kossuth provided ample opportunities for the Lady Wildcats to seize control after going 6 of 11 from the charity stripe in the fourth. But Walnut was held to just one field goal – a Henlee Sisco layup with 22 seconds left to cut the lead to 56-53 – in the final two minutes. Kossuth’s Anna Greene sealed the win by knocking down a pair of freebies at the line in the closing seconds.
“We just didn’t execute the way we needed to down the stretch,” Jackie Vuncannon said. “Credit Kossuth. They did a good job defensively. I’m hoping our girls use this as a learning experience and we get better from it because we’re going to be in close games like this down the road.”
Walnut shot just 34.7% from the field, including an 8 of 30 (26.7%) mark from 3-point range and 11 of 24 from the free-throw line. Madi Kate Vuncannon led the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks. Garner added 10 points and six assists.
Kossuth was 40.8% from the floor, led by Null’s 13 points.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.