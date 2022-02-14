RIPLEY • The 3-point line was Ripley’s saving grace in the early going on Monday night, then Alorian Story picked up the pace and all cylinders began to fire on offense.
The powerful sophomore scored 25 points in the Lady Tigers’ 53-27 win over Mooreville in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A state basketball playoffs, despite behind held scoreless in the first quarter.
“What she’s improved on this year, is when she does get off to slow starts, she hasn’t gotten frustrated,” said Ripley head coach Chad Brown, who picked up his first playoff win as the Lady Tigers’ head coach. “She just kept battling, battling and battling. And when she does that, it puts so much pressure on the defense.”
Ripley (21-10) leaned on its veteran presence in senior guard Amy Rodgers in the first quarter. Rodgers, who has the most playoff experience of anybody else on the team, was locked in from deep in the first, nailing three 3-pointers as the Lady Tigers led 12-7 by the end of the first quarter.
In the second, Rodgers buried another triple and added a layup plus two free throws for 16 first-half points, despite playing on a sore ankle after an injury in last week’s Division 2-4A Tournament.. Story got on the board as well, scoring eight points as the Lady Tigers outscored Mooreville 17-6 in the period, building a 29-13 halftime lead.
“We figured they would come out and try to slow it down because they were missing a player. So with that, we knew we were going to have to make some shots because they were playing a zone,” said Brown. “It started out slow, not moving the ball very well, then we settled in. Amy hit some shots. Paris (Morgan) hit one, too. I wanted to see how much Amy could give us on that ankle and she looked like she was going pretty good, so we put some pressure on them and sped the game up.”
Story’s dominance in the paint continued in the second half as she scored 10 of the team’s 12 points in the third as Ripley’s lead crept up to 22 before the start of the fourth.
Ripley will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Choctaw Central and Greenwood. The Lady Warriors (23-4) are the Division 4-4A champions and last year’s 4A state runner-up. The perennial power is a heavy favorite against Greenwood, setting up a likely rematch with Ripley on Friday after ending the Lady Tigers’ season a year ago in the first round.
“I try not to look too far ahead but I did sneak a peak at some film and they’re going to do some of the same things that Choctaw teams do,” said Brown. “They’re going to press you from baseline to baseline. They’re going to get up in your face. They’re going to shoot the three and they’ll be very well-coached.”