PHILADELPHIA – With a 1-0 lead in the series, Ripley wasted little time to deliver the knockout blow on Friday.
The Tigers traveled to Choctaw Central and put up eight runs in the opening two frames to pull out a 9-4 win over the Warriors, wrapping up the first-round series sweep in the Class 4A baseball playoff matchup.
Ripley started with a one-out single from Ty Long and a double from Will Caviness to place both in scoring position. And with two outs, Curt Cohea delivered a 2-run single to left field to break open the scoring. Aiden Ketchum – a late-season addition to the lineup – proved himself with a RBI single to score Cohea. Tanner Allen and Jack Fortune knocked in back-to-back RBI singles for the 5-0 lead to start the game.
The Warriors scratched across a run in the bottom of the first, but Ripley answered with three more behind a 2-RBI double from freshman Ryan Scott and another run-scoring single from Ketchum to build an 8-1 lead.
Choctaw Central added two runs in the second and one in the third to cut the deficit to four. Long sent the final message with a one-out, solo inside-the-park home run in the top of the sixth.
Offensively, Will Caviness led the Tigers with three hits, including a double. Long and Ketchum joined him with multiple hits as Ripley collected 11 hits on the night.
Allen earned the win, pitching 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, six strikeouts and two walks. Long recored the final two outs on four pitches.
The Tigers (15-10) advance to face Mooreville in the second round, beginning with Game 1 at home on Tuesday, May 2. The Troopers, the No. 4 seed from Division 1-4A, are coming off a first-round sweep of Division 3-4A champs, Yazoo City, outscoring the Indians 34-5 over the two-game stretch.
Ripley and Mooreville last met in the postseason in 2021, where the Troopers swept the Tigers in the third round.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.