RIPLEY • Ripley had little trouble in Friday night’s Division 2-4A opener at home.
The Tigers poured it on early and often in a 59-29 rout of North Pontotoc, building a 16-point lead in the first quarter and expanded that to a 31-point lead at one point in the fourth.
“I told the guys before the game in walk throughs, that every game in this division is a must-win game,” said Ripley second-year head coach Chris Byrd. “We’ve got so many strong teams and two teams are going to get left out (of the playoffs).”
Sharpshooter Lakin Cox and point guard Elijah Edgeston lifted the Tigers’ offense to a blazing start from the field in the first. Cox connected on 3 of 4 shots from deep for nine points in the opening frame, while Edgeston manuevered his way through the Vikings’ defense for an easy eight points as Ripley (2-3, 1-0) held a 21-5 lead at the end of the quarter.
A little bit of stall-ball slowed the tempo down in the second quarter, but the Tigers remained strong on the defensive end, allowing just three baskets, but committed its share of fouls leading to 10 first-half free-throw attempts for North Pontotoc, who still trailed 29-10 at the break.
“Defensively, we need to be a little bit cleaner. There was a lot of fouls early, where we played with intensity, but it wasn’t as clean as we’d like it to be,” Byrd said. “But that’s where we hang our hat. Our goal is to not allow a game to get into the 60s, 70s, we want to keep it under control.”
Ripley shot just four free throws the entire game, but didn’t need much help at the line with their offensive performance, particularly in the fourth quarter behind Edgeston’s scoring outburst.
The senior totaled 18 second-half points, including 16 straight for the Tigers from the end of the third through the bulk of the fourth.
Edgeston finished with a game-high 26 points on 12 of 21 (57.1%) shooting.
“It’s great, and I’d love for him to get his (points), but I want him get his within the offense,” said Byrd of his high-powered guard. “We know people are going to start focusing on him. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that. People are going to start scheming for him, focusing on him, and when that moment comes we want to be able to go to that next man or that third man up, and play within the offense and score.”
As a team, Ripley was 25 of 53 (47.2%) from the floor and 4 of 8 (50%) from 3-point range. Cox finished with nine points, followed by eight from Tyler Rucker, seven for C.J. Martin and six for Jaki Holmes. The Tigers’ only points off the bench came from a 3-pointer from Quin Irving in the second quarter.
Another impressive feat was the Tigers forced North Pontotoc into 10 first-half turnovers, while committing just one themselves in the opening 16 minutes. For the game, the Vikings had 22 turnovers to Ripley’s 10.
