HICKORY FLAT • Hickory Flat head coach Zach Carnell said the Monday night’s energy level was “through the roof.”
The Lady Rebels channeled that energy for a positive outcome as they used a fast start to down Wheeler 59-28 in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Hickory Flat (23-10) struck first with a 3-pointer from Abby Tatum and the rout began from there. Junior guard Morgan Green added two treys of her own, while Camri Westmoreland scored on a pair of baskets to build a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“It was a breath of fresh air,” Carnell said of the fast start. “They all came out hitting. They came out fired up. They’ve been telling me all day that they were ready to play, so to see them fulfill that was very good.”
The Lady Rebels continued their attack in the second, outscoring the Lady Eagles 14-7 in the period to hold a 27-11 lead at the break.
Chasity Davis and Portrika Burnside each added a 3-pointer in the quarter to bring the team total to five in the first half. As a team, Hickory Flat shot 6 of 17 (35.3%) from beyond the arc.
“I didn’t expect to beat Wheeler that bad, to be honest with you,” Carnell said. “It was kind of a surprise because they have some pretty good size – I know they took some losses this year with injuries – but they’re well coached. To see that play out, I think that was encouraging to our players and to me as a coach.”
The staple behind the win was the defensive effort given by the Lady Rebels, who didn’t allow Wheeler many easy looks and forced the issue from the jump. The Lady Eagles scored in single digits in all four quarters, while the Lady Rebels picked up 20 steals as a team.
Vonterrica Garner led the way with six takeaways to go with a team-high 17 points.
“I knew if they caught it in the post with (Rebekah) Mason and the size that they had, it was going to be a problem. It kind of goes back to the summer, where I kind of realized our girls had never been a trapping, pressuring team, so we’ve tried to do that all year and they’ve gotten pretty good at it,” Carnell said. “We just did what we’ve done in the majority of our games this year and picked them up in a 1-2-2 and fell back into a half court 1-2-2 trap. And I thought that at the top of the zone we were very aggressive and chaotic, that played into our favor because they weren’t able to get it to the block.”
Garner’s scoring effort was driven by a 9 of 11 effort from the free-throw line, despite shooting 50% from the field. Joining her offensively was the trio of Tatum, Green and Westmoreland. Both Tatum and Green knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to help them reach double figures, while Westmoreland used her size to score closer to the basket.
It’s the makeup of an offense Carnell hoped would come to fruition this season, where multiple players are scoring in different facets.
“It was good to see all of them put their strengths together and kind of collectively become a heavy hitter, a good force together, because they all have weaknesses but they just gel together,” said Carnell.
Westmoreland notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Tatum added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Green pitched in 10 points and three steals.
The Lady Rebels advance to face 1A’s best teams in Ingomar (32-1) for Friday’s second-round matchup.
The two teams met earlier this season, where the Lady Falcons looked dominant in a 71-31 victory over Hickory Flat, who was playing just its second game of the season on Nov. 1.
“It’ll be a good challenge, win or loss,” said Carnell. “I think we will learn a lot. I think that this go around we will certainly let them know that they’ve been played more, hopefully, than we did the first time around. Again, they are phenomenal team. But I think my girls have learned to accept a challenge and they’ll learn to grasp on to that for the long run, I hope.”