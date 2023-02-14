rip-2023-02-14-sport-hf-wheeler-bskb-1

Hickory Flat's Vonterrica Garner scored a game-high 17 points, while recording six steals in a 59-28 win over Wheeler in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs on Monday night. | FILE

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

HICKORY FLAT • Hickory Flat head coach Zach Carnell said the Monday night’s energy level was “through the roof.”

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you