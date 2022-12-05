HATTIESBURG, Miss. • William Carey Women knocked off Blue Mountain Christian on Saturday 79-66 in their first SSAC meeting of the season.
The Lady Toppers were in control for the vast part of the game until the Crusaders heated up in the second half.
Carey's Rebekah Engle took it upon herself to mount the comeback in the second half, eventually leading all scorers with 28 points.
BMCU's Crystin Guy (SO/Mobile, Ala.) was the lone scoring catalyst for her team, getting 15 points while Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) pulled down 13 rebounds and chipped in six points.
Carissa Horton (SR/Cleveland, Ala.) added nine points while Julia Nicholson (SR/Holly Springs, Miss.) and, Charnita Brooks (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) and Carmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) all had eight points each for the Toppers.
Carey would outshoot the Toppers 49 percent to 38 percent from the field, with Carey hitting 7-of-16 from deep and Blue Mountain 8-of-28.
"We have to be able to get stops down the stretch and execute better on offense," BMC head coach Tracy Rice said. "We struggled in both areas in the fourth quarter today and it cost us."
BMCU (6-3, 1-2 SSAC) returns to action Dec. 10 at home as they host Talladega (Ala.) in SSAC action with tip set for noon.
