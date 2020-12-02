FALKNER • The Falkner Eagles and Lady Eagles hosted the Myrtle Hawks on Tuesday night, after the originally planned series against Biggersville was moved due to Biggersville’s appearance in the 1A Football Championships.
(B) Myrtle 50 – Falkner 42
The Falkner Eagles kept pace with Myrtle for most of the contest, but ultimate fell short of taking the win, as the Hawks left with a 50-42 victory.
The Eagles traded baskets with Myrtle for most of the first half, but turnovers by the Eagles gave Myrtle an edge in transition buckets, and led to a 25-14 halftime lead for the Hawks.
Falkner came out of the locker room with renewed energy and sharper attention to detail, limiting turnovers and outscoring the Hawks 17-9 in the 3rd quarter to bring Falkner to within 3 going into the 4th quarter.
The Eagles managed to tie the score midway through the 4th quarter, but due to a combination of foul trouble and injury, Falkner simply ran out of gas at the end. Myrtle ended the game on a 9-3 run to take the game 50-42.
Daylon Crum led the Eagles with 15, while Rod Ruedas chipped in 13.
(G) Myrtle 65 – Falkner 36
The Lady Eagles were overwhelmed early by Myrtle and could not recover, losing 65-36.
A 39-15 halftime deficit proved to be too big of a hole to climb out, as the Lady Hawks used a strong shooting night to go up by double digits early.
Falkner found more offensive success getting the ball inside the paint in the second half, but could not find an answer on defense, giving up several open looks for Myrtle before taking the 65-36 loss.