FALKNER • The Falkner Eagles took on the Walnut Wildcats on Thursday night in season-opening action. The girl’s basketball contest that was scheduled for Thursday night prior to the boy’s game had to be canceled due to COVID-19 close contact protocols on Falkner’s girls' team.
(B) Falkner 48 - Walnut 43
Falkner and Walnut started the game at a near deadlock, with both offenses being unable to make traction on the offensive end. When one team broke the offensive dry spell early on, the other team responded immediately, giving neither team a definitive edge. After a 6-6 first quarter, Walnut’s Brantley Porterfield scored 10 of his 20 total points in the second quarter to give Walnut a 17-15 advantage going into halftime.
Falkner came out of halftime and gave Walnut a variety of different looks on defense, and in doing so forced several turnovers and fast-break opportunities. Falkner more than doubled their total point total in the third quarter alone, going up 33-29 headed into the fourth quarter.
Walnut quickly responded with a 5-0 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to take a 34-33 lead, but the Eagles were able to retake the lead and keep it, defeating the Wildcats 48-43. Rodrigo Ruedas led the Eagles with 18 points while Darren Binkley added 11.
“We didn’t know what to expect since we haven’t played in a while, but I liked it,” Falkner Head Coach Austin Hopper said postgame.
“I thought we did the small things pretty good, we didn’t turn it over that much, we took pretty good shots, I thought we drove the offense pretty good. A couple of dumb mistakes at halftime and the 3rd quarter that could have hurt us, but I always say if you can figure out a way to win, we’ll be alright.”