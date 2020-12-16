FALKNER • The Falkner Eagles and Lady Eagles played host to the Biggersville Lions on Monday night and, despite having some new players step up to the challenge, were unable to upset one of the top small school programs in the area.
(G) Biggersville 55 – Falkner 30
The Lady Eagles fell into a large hole early and were unable to climb out, falling to the Lady Lions 55-30.
The Lady Eagles were unable to stop Biggersville from driving into the paint and converting tough finishes at the basket, with a majority of the Lady Lions scores either coming from in the paint or at the free throw line. Falkner was unable to gain any offensive momentum until well into the second half, when the contest was well out of reach.
Brianna Pope stepped up in a scoring role for the Lady Eagles in this contest, finishing with the team lead in points with 14.
(B) Biggersville 78 – Falkner 31
Falkner was unable to pull of the upset against one of the top boys basketball teams in the area, falling to the Lions 78-31.
Biggersville, a Daily Journal Top 10 ranked area boys team as of Dec. 14, came out and put the defensive clamps on a normally consistent Falkner offense. Any passes the Eagles tried to make were met with at best high defensive pressure, and at worst turnovers for easy Biggersville transition buckets.
On defense, Falkner fell into foul trouble early, which meant that both Biggersville had several trips to the free throw line, and several Eagles had to sit early in the first half. By the time the second half rolled around, the game was well out of reach. Still, the Eagles fought regardless of the score, a consistent plus for both Falkner teams that will pay off dividends in the future.