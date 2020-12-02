HICKORY FLAT • The Falkner Eagles and Lady Eagles were busy on their Thanksgiving break, participating in the Hickory Flat Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament. Both teams dropped their respective second day contests on Tuesday afternoon.
(G) South Pontotoc 71- Falkner 40
The Lady Eagles were defeated by South Pontotoc 71-40 in a contest that got away from Falkner early on.
The Lady Eagles were outscored 49-15 in the first half, through a combination of being unable to get past South Pontotoc’s full court press, as well as being unable to stop the Lady Cougars from deep. South Pontotoc made 10 3’s, with 6 coming in the first half.
Falkner went on a late 18-6 run, but the deficit was much too deep to mount any significant traction in making a comeback. Harley Garner led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 16.
(B) Middleton, Tennessee 71 – Falkner 40
The Falkner boy’s basketball team also lost their contest on Tuesday afternoon, coincidentally enough by the exact same final score as the girls’ loss, as they fell to Middleton, Tennessee 71-40.
The Eagles opened the game with an 11-4 run before Middleton went on a 16-3 run of their own to take the first quarter 20-14. Middleton used a prominent size advantage to gain an edge in rebounding that Falkner could not find an answer for throughout the game.
Daylon Crum led the Eagles in scoring with 18.