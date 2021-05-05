FALKNER – The Falkner Eagles’ season came to a close last week after falling to Vardaman in the first round of the 1A baseball playoffs. The Eagles were defeated by scores of 10-2 and 14-2 in the 2-0 series loss.
Game One: Vardaman 10, Falkner 2
Vardaman jumped out to an early lead in this one and didn’t look back, using momentum coming from a six-run first inning to take a 10-0 lead after three innings. The Eagles picked up a pair of singles in the first inning from Hunter Griffin and Cole Jackson, but Falkner was ultimately unable to capitalize, leaving both baserunners stranded.
The Eagles were unable to come up with any run production until the top of the fifth, when a bases loaded walk and a Jeremiah Mitchell ground out brought home both of Falkner’s runs on the night. Griffin got the start for the Eagles on the mound and struck out six batters in four innings.
Game Two: Vardaman 14, Falkner 2
Vardaman may not have gotten off to the big early lead they enjoyed in game one, however the eventual result was just as effective, as the Eagles fell at home 14-2 in game two of the series.
Vardaman got off to a two run lead in the first inning, before Falkner threatened to score with another pair of singles, this time by Brycen Stroupe and Dalton Brown, before grounding out to end the inning without making an impact on the scoreboard. Vardaman extended their lead in the top of the third with another pair of runs before three more runs in the top of the fourth left the score at 7-0.
Vardaman put the game away in the top of the fifth with a seven run inning, doubling their run production. A pair of RBI-singles by Jackson and Griffin in the bottom of the fifth put a dent in Vardaman’s lead, but it was too little, too late.