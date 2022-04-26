WHEELER • Wheeler had the opportunity to get a sweep and right some wrongs on Saturday.
The Eagles knocked off Falkner 11-1 in six innings to advance to the second round of the MHSAA Class 1A baseball playoffs for the first time since 2012.
Wheeler started the bottom of the second inning with the bases loaded, using a pair of walks to get there. Falkner was close to escaping the jam before a 2-out error plated Wheeler’s first run of the game.
A 1-out double from Bryson Kennedy in the top of the fourth brought forth the game-tying run after a RBI single from freshman Elijah Mauney.
Walks and errors plagued Falkner in the bottom of the fourth, and it allowed Wheeler to capitalize for a 5-1 lead – one they held for good.
Three walks, an error and a RBI single from Issac Stevens stretched Wheeler’s lead to 9-1 in the fifth.
Wheeler loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, where Levi Swinney and Hunter Hogue hit back-to-back RBI sac flies to induce the run-rule.
Wheeler out hit Falkner 10 to 4 in the game, with both teams committing three errors. Falkner’s pitching staff allowed 10 free passes to Wheeler’s one.
In Friday’s Game 1 home contest, Falkner’s inconsistency in the field cost them the series opener with eight errors committed despite a nice start from Hunter Griffin.
Griffin pitched five innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits, while striking out eight and walking three.
Eli James and the Wheeler bullpen were lights out on Friday, allowing just three hits and striking out 10 while issuing six walks. Griffin had two of Falkner’s three hits.
Falkner finished the season 5-22 with only two seniors on the roster.