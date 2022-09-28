FALKNER – Falkner football was in a conundrum entering Friday night’s contest.
The Eagles welcomed Tupelo Christian in for both team’s Division 1-1A opener, as well as homecoming, but not necessarily needing a win.
TCPS was placed on a one-year probation in the summer after the MHSAA found recruiting violations against the program, meaning all division games were forfeited.
Falkner won before the game ever started, but on the field the Eagles dropped a 21-0 decision in what basically was a midseason exhibition.
But the loss on the scoreboard still weighed on third-year head coach Jeff Anglin, as if it were real.
“You still play everybody the same. You can’t pick and choose who you want to play, when you want to play them, and how you want to play them,” said Anglin. “You’ve got to play from the opening kickoff to the last buzzer no matter who it is, how good they are, or how bad they are or whatever. You’ve got to play the whole game – and that’s what we’re not doing.”
Both teams traded fumbles on their opening possessions as Falkner senior Dylan Byrd scooped up the loose ball in just the second play of the game before TCPS answered right back with a strip sack to take back possession at their own 48.
Gabe Malone capped an 8-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown run for the 7-0 lead with 6:18 to go in the first.
Malone made it 14-0 early in the second with a 4-yard score and the TCPS defense continued to slam the door shut on the Falkner offense.
Falkner had just one first down in the first half, and it came on a defensive penalty on their opening drive before the fumble.
It was a sign of things to come for Falkner, who finished with (-16) rushing yards on 31 attempts after taking eight sacks and number of bad snaps as starting center Easton Newby sat out due to injury.
Falkner found success to start the second half, opening the third quarter with 17-play drive after switching to a power-run formation, picking up four first downs and burning 11:41 off the clock. The remarkable drive ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down as the Eagles’ stalled in the redzone with a pair of false start penalties and a sack.
“We lined up and ran it because we can’t throw it. We didn’t have time enough to throw it because we weren’t blocking well up front,” said Anglin.
TCPS took over at their own 18, where two plays later, Falkner freshman Graydon Newby gave his team another crack at it, coming up with an interception on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
Starting the drive on the TCPS 25, Falkner failed to capitalize on the takeaway as another sack on fourth down turned the ball back over and killed the momentum.
On the next play, TCPS quarterback Brewer Bailey raced 68 yards down the field to set up his 8-yard TD run for the 21-0 lead.
TCPS rushed for 218 yards on 29 carries (7.5 ypc), led by Bailey’s 159 yards on 11 touches.
Falkner (2-2, 1-0) will look to rebound on the road at Thrasher as 1-1A play continues. The Eagles blew past the Rebels 54-0 a season ago.
“We’ve got to get back refocused,” said Anglin. “We’ve got to get people on the field that want to play, that want to do their job and not complain about it.”
