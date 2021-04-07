BOONEVILLE • The Falkner Eagles traveled to Northeast Mississippi Community College on Friday, April 2 to take on Jumpertown. Despite falling behind early, the Eagles were able to rally late in the game to take the 8-5 division victory.
“My guys came out today, they didn’t lose the fight, they didn’t give up, they didn’t lay down,” Falkner head coach Brad Barnes said postgame. “These guys, they’ve had that fight in them all year, even when things go bad, they don’t lose that fight. Doesn’t matter what the score is or what the situation is, they’ve fought all year long and I’m super proud of them for doing that.”
The Eagles fell behind early thanks to a 4-run 2nd inning for Jumpertown, however, Falkner responded and fought back to tie the game in the 5th inning after an Austin Sullivan triple led off a 3-run inning for the Eagles.
Falkner’s Bricen Stroupe and Cole Jackson came on in relief after the 4-run 2nd inning for Jumpertown and managed to keep them from getting any more run production, pitching 3 innings apiece while only allowing a combined 3 hits and no ER’s while striking out 7 total.
The Eagles took a 5-4 lead in the 6th inning after a Joseph Swinford leadoff triple set up a Hunter Griffin RBI-single. This lead expanded to 8-4 in the 7th after Stroupe hit a RBI-double to cap off a 3 run 7th inning for Falkner.
Jumpertown threatened late to erase Falkner’s lead, scoring a run on an error to bring the score to 8-5 in the 7th, however it was not enough, as Falkner picked up the 8-5 road division win.
Griffin and Stroupe both went 2 of 4 at the plate, while Jackson picked up a pair of RBI’s.