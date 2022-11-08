CLINTON – Chandler Ray has been working toward this moment for a while now.
After a hip injury kept him from the podium in 2021, the Falkner senior worked his way back to a dominant performance to inevitably take the top spot in the MHSAA Class 1A Cross Country State Championship race on Monday afternoon, claiming his first individual crown, and the first cross country state champion in program history.
“It felt good to finally accomplish something I've been dreaming of doing for a long time," said Ray. "This is the first (title) for Falkner, and that was a goal of mine. I wanted to do something special for my school."
Head coach Austin Hopper has seen first-hand the work Ray has put in to achieve this milestone.
“Chandler has worked hard to get where he is at,” Hopper said. “He left state with a bad taste in his mouth last year and he showed up this year and took care of business. He works harder or as hard as any top runner in the state in my opinion and it proved itself good today.”
Ray’s efforts also led Falkner boys to a third place finish as a team with 99 points. West Union (52) ended the six-year title run of Tupelo Christian, who finished second with 68 points.
The Eagles used Ray’s winning time of 17:26.20 to help their point total, but sophomores Myles Mitchell and Elijah Mauney crossed the line in fifth and sixth place, respectively, providing a needed boost to vault them into the third-place team finish.
Mitchell crossed with a time of 19:22.30, while Mauney chased his heels with his time of 19:22.80.
Seniors Rod Ruedas and Hunter Griffin finished in 45th and 46th to round out the Eagles’ score.
“Our team finished strong and ran their best race of the year,” Hopper said. “Myles Mitchell and Elijah Mauney stepped up and finished 5th and 6th respectively and I believe they both had their personal records today. As far as I know this is the highest a boys or girls cross country team has finished at state at Falkner, and I’m proud of them for working so hard and wanting it!”
Hickory Flat boys landed in seventh, while Ashland ended at 12th out of the 13 teams competing on the Choctaw Trails.
Hickory Flat’s Bradford Hopper (18:59.40) and Nathan Russell (19:37.40) were named All-State after finishing fourth and 10th individually.
Other top boys runners in the area were Blue Mountain’s Brian Fowler, who finished 41st, and Ashland seventh grader Evan Dean, who finished 43rd out of the 89 participants.
Just one local girl was tabbed to the All-State selections in the 1A race. Hickory Flat’s Morgan Green landed in fourth place with a time of 22:59.30. The junior was joined in a field of 55 runners by Falkner’s Carson Britt, who finished 36th.
Hickory Flat coach Leah Green, also Morgan’s mother, said Monday’s race showed her runners’ grit and determination despite many battling sickness over the past few days.
“I am so proud of these kids,” Leah Green said. “They worked hard all year, and to start battling the flu the week before state was heartbreaking, but these kids are resilient. Out of my seven boys that ran, all but one was either sick or recovering from sickness, but they were determined to run. Morgan Green and Bradford Hopper both finished fourth. Even though did not have their best times today, they ran with their hearts. I’m so proud of both of them. Nathan Russell was the kid who I knew had it in him, but I needed him to believe in himself. Today, he did. He finished 10th and made the All-State team and set a new personal record. I’m so proud of all these kids, and since we didn’t have any seniors, I’m hoping they will all return next season.”
Class 2A/4A/6A will race on Wednesday after inclement weather postponed the original date last Saturday. Walnut boys and girls will look to defend their sweep of Class 2A title from a year ago. Walnut's Gabe McElwain recorded the fastest time (15:30.21) in the state on this course. He is the defending 2A Boys Individual champion.
