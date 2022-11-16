WALNUT • Madi Kate Vuncannon’s dream of playing college basketball began long before she ever touched the court at Walnut.
Rather, that dream was sparked by a special bond she shared at any early age with her dad, Brad Vuncannon.
“I looked at my dad, and I think we had just gotten back from an Ole Miss game when I was like four or five (years old), and I was like ‘I want to play college basketball.’ He looked at me and told me ‘I was going to have to work for it.’ And at that moment, it really hit me I was going to have to be different from everybody else,” said Madi Kate Vuncannon.
He made sure she stuck to it, too.
During workouts at 2 a.m. after poor performances, her dad was in the gym providing instruction and encouragement along the way.
That type of work resulted in a dream fulfilled on Thursday morning, when the senior guard signed with the Delta State University Women’s Basketball program.
“It all paid off,” she said. “Now, I get to go play at Delta State, where I feel like I’m at home, more than I feel like Walnut is sometimes.”
Judging by the numbers, it’s easy to see how Delta State coaches wanted the 5-foot-9 sharpshooter on their squad. Vuncannon posted a state-best 28.4 points per game on 47% shooting from the field, including a 41% clip from beyond the arc as a junior.
But she’s proven to be more than just a shooter over the years. After being called up in eighth grade to the high school level, Vuncannon has averaged 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.3 assists per game in 107 games.
“I’ve done a lot of different things each year. I’ve had to work on areas of my game to play wherever the team needed me to be,” said Vuncannon. “At Delta State, they do a lot of drive-and-kick, so I know my role is going to be a shooter, but they see me as a leader both on the court and off the court, too.”
As much credit as dad gets, equally so does mom.
The only child’s mom, also served as her head coach since she entered school-age basketball.
Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon has witnessed her daughter’s development both on the floor and at home – something she’s never been able to say about any of her other players in the past or present.
“With her growing up, we kept pushing her to be her very best, hoping she would develop to be the player that could play at the next level,” said Jackie Vuncannon. “We’re just extremely proud of what she’s developed into. She’s a very good basketball player, but she’s really just a special person. That’s what we are the most proud of.”
