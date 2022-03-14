MONTGOMERY, Ala. • Faulkner took advantage of five unearned runs on Friday to open Southern States play, grabbing a 6-1 victory over (RV) Blue Mountain.
The Eagles broke through in the second, scoring two unearned runs thanks to two errors from the Blue Mountain defense.
In the third, Faulkner's Erika Mitchell singled in a run, followed by two more unearned runs on Topper errors in the fourth, giving the Eagles a 5-0 lead on BMC starter Lane Thaxton (FR/Smiths Stations, Ala.).
The Toppers finally hit the board in the fifth on a Faulkner error that scored Gracie Doyle (FR/Arlington, Tenn.), making it 5-1 Faulkner.
In the sixth, Faulkner's Nicole Morrison tripled and was later driven in by Taylor Ammons, giving the first game of the SSAC series to the Eagles.
Faulkner ace Meagan Schwieterman picked up the victory in the circle, throwing a complete game, striking out eight Toppers.
Thaxton (5-1) took the loss for BMC, throwing a complete game, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits and striking out one.
Game 2
Faulkner matched its first win in the nightcap, taking another one from Blue Mountain 6-1.
The Eagles cracked the board in the bottom of the first with three RBI doubles by Caity Jo Lee, Gracie Pittman and Erika Mitchell off BMC starter Kayla Reichardt (JR/Summerfield, Fla.) who was making her second start of the day.
The Eagles plated another run in the third, followed by RBI singles from Lee and Pittman in the fourth, giving Faulkner a 6-0 lead.
Blue Mountain would score in the top of the fifth on a Faulkner error with Leslie McMahan (SO/Henderson, Tenn.) crossing the plate, but that would be all the Toppers could get.
Reichardt (4-3) would suffer her second loss of the day for Blue Mountain, throwing another complete game, giving up six runs on 15 hits and a strike.
Faulkner's Katelynn Inness was stellar in the circle, tossing a complete-game three hitter, giving up a run and striking out seven.
BMC (9-5, 0-2 SSAC) returns to action Friday, March 18 at home against No. 8 Mobile in SSAC action at 3 and 5 p.m.