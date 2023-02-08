Brady Dancer picked up slow-pitch softball after his college days were over.
The former McNairy Central (TN) baseball standout was looking for an outlet to continue to do what he loved – playing on the diamond.
But Dancer’s interests began to expand as time went on.
“Seeing slow-pitch softball made me want to coach fast-pitch softball because the game is just so much faster,” Dancer said. “I grew up playing baseball, I still watch baseball, and coached baseball when I came out of college, but baseball is a little slower.”
That piqued interest has landed the Selmer, Tenn. native in Ripley as he’s set to begin his first year as the head coach of the Lady Tigers.
Upon arrival, the 28-year-old was quick to start setting expectations for a team that went 12-14 last season and is on an extended postseason drought.
“We set a goal when I first took the job in June at 20 wins,” Dancer said. “The girls have rallied to that. We’ve been ready to start our season since we came back from the (Christmas) break.”
Ripley will tune things up this Saturday at the Amory Jamboree before getting started with the season-opener at home against perennial power Mantachie on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“The energy level is where it needs to be for us to start the season strong,” said Dancer. “We have the expectation within ourselves to be the No. 1 seed in our division. I think we can be there if we show up.”
Dancer’s lofty goals of topping 4A powers like Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Houston and others, rest on the backs of a young roster. The current lineup projection features five freshmen, two sophomores and two juniors.
But the age of the team can be deceiving. Despite the Lady Tigers not having a senior on the roster, there’s loads of experience coming back, led by sophomore Allyson Christmas, who is entering her fourth year as a starter.
Christmas batted .369 with seven doubles, five triples, 12 RBIs and 30 runs scored a year ago. The 2022 All-County Defensive Player of the Year will make the move to the full-time shortstop position and fill in on the rubber occasionally.
More than the returning production, Christmas has been like an extra coach for Dancer as he’s transitioned into his new role.
“She has been kind of the voice of reason with everything that we do. If the girls have questions, they usually look to her,” said Dancer. “She’s answering the questions, she’s leading, and she’s coming off last year hitting like .370 as a freshman. Therefore, they see her success and they’re trying to follow in her footsteps.”
Christmas’ obligation to be in the circle started to dwindle last year as Kassie McKenzie began to develop. The freshman pitcher Kassie McKenzie (2.19 ERA) went 8-8 last season with 44 strikeouts and 19 walks in 89 2/3 innings of work.
Fellow freshman Emma Edwards assumes the everyday catcher role, replacing longtime starter Janna Johnson, who was just one of two seniors on last year’s squad.
“The future of our program is looking very bright because you’re looking at two of them that’s going to be here four more years,” said Dancer. “When it comes to softball, if you’ve got a strong pitcher and a strong catcher, you can play very well. Then you throw in all the athletes we have to go with it, it just complements itself.”
Dancer isn’t shy about his team’s goals, and he certainly isn’t withholding how they plan to get there. The Lady Tigers are full of speedy right-handed bats up and down the lineup and Dancer plans to use that to his advantage.
“My mentality is, we’re going to put the pressure on the other team,” said Dancer. “That means we are not striking out, we’re putting the ball in play, we’re bunting a lot. We have a lot of speed. With the athletes we have right now, we played 10 games this summer and stole 65 bases. So our goal is to put the pressure on the other team. That’s what we’ve worked on from Day 1.”