Ripley's Immanuel Griffin runs the ball through traffic in the 2022 NEMFCA All-Star Game at NEMCC on Tuesday, May 17. Griffin was named the North's Offensive MVP after scoring the game-winning touchdown with 47 seconds left for the 20-15 win.
BOONEVILLE • Five local football seniors wrapped up their high school careers at the 10th annual NEMFCA All-Star Game on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College on Tuesday, May 17.
The Ripley trio of Chazton Crudup, Saivion Brooks and Immanuel Griffin teamed up one last time for the North squad, head coached by Mantachie’s Ken Adams. Joining them was Walnut’s Eli Dollar and Ashland’s Caleb Williams.
Griffin’s late touchdown run with 47 seconds left proved to be the difference as the North conquered the South, 20-15.
Griffin rushed for 48 yards on nine carries and the game-winning score to be named the North’s Offensive MVP. He also garnered the 2022 Coach Riley Presley Memorial Scholarship postgame.
Griffin saw a lot of work in the ground game in the opening drive, but it was Saltillo’s Tyler Smith who cashed in with a 25-yard TD run for the 7-0 lead.
The South answered with a 37-yard field goal from Water Valley’s Jon Surrette with 6:20 left in the second quarter to cut the lead to 7-3 before the half.
The North defensive squad headed by Brooks and Crudup seemingly had a stop near midfield in the third quarter before a fake punt led to another field goal attempt – this time a 31-yarder from Starkville Academy’s Dylan Miller to make it 7-6 with 8:14 to go in the period.
Dollar caught a 13-yard pass from Oxford’s Michael Harvey on the North’s next drive to move the chains, but later the North was forced to punt and a bad snap set up the South deep into the plus-side of the field.
Williams helped the North preserve a 7-6 lead when he came up with a huge tackle from his cornerback position on fourth and goal at the 1-yard line. Two plays later, another miscue on the snap resulted in a safety and a 8-7 South lead with 1:04 left in the third.
The North answered quickly in the fourth when Harvey connected with Booneville’s T.J. Brown for a 53-yard TD connection. The South responded with a 8-yard TD pass from Mooreville’s Dawson Phillips to Aberdeen’s T.J. Fields after a costly turnover in the North’s endzone that was returned 95 yards.
In the single-wing offense, the North rode Griffin in the final drive, where he found pay dirt for the win.
