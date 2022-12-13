HICKORY FLAT • Blue Mountain girls were a locomotive blowing through the nearby train tracks in Hickory Flat on Friday night.
But the engine that powers them isn’t very big.
At 5-foot-5, point guard A’rare Foote propelled the Lady Cougars to a dominant 49-26 win in a matchup between Division 3-1A’s top two teams.
Foote scored a game-high 18 points while grabbing seven rebounds and eight steals to showcase why many consider her to be one of the best guards in all of 1A.
“The big thing about A’rare is she doesn’t have to say one word to anybody, it’s her actions,” said Blue Mountain head coach Regina Chills. “Actions speak louder than words, and she puts it to action, and that just trickles on down to everybody else.”
Foote’s spark was much needed for the Lady Cougars (11-2, 3-0), who shot just 30.9% from the floor on the night. But the junior was 6 of 12 on her attempts, including a 6 of 7 mark from the free-throw line.
Six of her eight points in the first quarter came at the charity stripe as Blue Mountain held a 15-7 lead.
The Lady Cougars locked in defensively and strangled a dangerous Hickory Flat (11-3, 1-1) offense with suffocating pressure in the second quarter to outscore them 16-0 in the period and take a commanding 31-7 lead into the break.
Hickory Flat had 20 of their 31 turnovers in the first half, leading to easy transition buckets, mainly for Foote who had 14 points and five steals at the intermission.
“The intensity of our defense. That’s what we work on all the time,” said Chills. “Half of our offense is our defense. That’s our game plan, to have intense defense every single game.”
Camri Westmoreland scored on an offensive rebound putback to start the third for the Lady Rebels, but Blue Mountain, again, slammed the door, finishing on an 11-0 run for a 42-9 lead entering the fourth.
Hickory Flat was held to just three field goals before the final period. They finished the game shooting just 21.9% from the field.
Westmoreland led the team with eight points and 10 rebounds. Ahkeelah Lipsey totaled 10 points for the Lady Cougars.
It was a statement win for Blue Mountain, who saw the opportunity to display their standing in the 1A ranks against one of the top handful of teams in the classification and their only threat to another 3-1A title.
“They were 11-2. They had the big talk just like everybody’s been talking about us, so our goal was to come in here and set that statement,” said Chills. “We were the one trying to be dominant from the beginning of the game.”
