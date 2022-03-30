Blue Mountain's Teauna Foote pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just one hit to go with two strikeouts and no walks in a 9-0 win over Hickory Flat on Thursday. Foote was 5 for 5 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
HICKORY FLAT • Teauna Foote was the shining star on Thursday.
The Blue Mountain senior pitched a complete game, one-hitter in a critical 9-0 win over Hickory Flat that placed the Lady Cougars in the driver’s seat in Division 3-1A.
She was also 5 for 5 at the plate with four singles, one double and a pair of RBIs.
Blue Mountain (3-3, 2-0) struck quickly to take control of the first meeting between the two teams. The Lady Cougars plated four runs in the first inning on a RBI single from Keyauna Foote, a RBI double from Teauna Foote and a RBI single from Abbie White. Latryana Foote added a run, scoring on a wild pitch.
A load of errors plagued the Lady Rebels (4-4, 4-1) all night. Their second of five errors gifted Blue Mountain a run in the second for a 5-0 lead.
Latryana Foote punished a two-out Lady Rebel error in the third with a RBI single to score Arare Foote for the 6-0 advantage.
Latryana Foote was 3 for 5 for the game.
Hickory Flat picked up its only hit of the game when Layla Hall led off the bottom of the third with a bloop single just past the dirt and into right field. She was then caught stealing second moments later. Teauna Foote then retired 14 of the next 15 she faced, with the Lady Rebels last base runner coming on an error with one out in the fourth.
Iralyn Rakestraw drew a bases loaded walk for a RBI and Precious Hall added another run with a groundout in the sixth. Teauna Foote capped her special night with a RBI single to score her sister, Keyauna for the game’s final run in the seventh.
Blue Mountain belted 14 hits in 34 plate appearances, and struck out only three times. Keyauna Foote and White both had two hits apiece.
