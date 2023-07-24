A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Lewis
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Christian Women’s Basketball head coach Tracy Rice announced Monday the return of former Lady Topper standout Andrea Lewis as assistant coach.
Lewis, a standout all-academic athlete and Miss BMC in 2017, has spent the last six years as head coach of 7th and 8th grade teams at Lewisburg Middle School (Miss.).
“It’s great to be back at Blue Mountain,” Lewis said. “I have a strong family history here and it feels like coming home.”
A Pontotoc, Miss. native, Lewis said she hopes to help Rice continue to build a successful program by instilling good character while exhibiting exciting play on the court from the Lady Toppers.
Lewis commented, “I look forward to helping our players develop fundamentals and become strong ambassadors for BMCU and Christ.”
Rice said she is excited to have Lewis back on her home turf and believes their connection will be important for BMCU’s success.
“I am so excited about Andrea returning to BMCU to join our staff. She will be a huge asset in building a program that honors God and is successful on and off the court,” Rice stated.
Lewis is currently a member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church and continues to enjoy playing sports in her free time.
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
