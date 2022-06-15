Former Ripley girls basketball, slow pitch, and fast pitch softball coach Shane Montgomery is one of five coaches that will be inducted into the Class of 2022 Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) Hall of Fame.
The 49th Annual Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Banquet sponsored by BankPlus will be held on Friday, June 17, at 6 p.m. at the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel & Conference Center off Airport Road in Flowood, MS. Upon the induction of the Class of 2022, the MAC Hall of Fame membership will increase to 258 total (244 lifetime and 14 honorary members). The MAC Coaches Hall of Fame was created in 1973.
An outstanding championship coach in the sports of basketball and softball, Montgomery has had a remarkable 30-year coaching career at Tremont, North Pontotoc, and Ripley.
Montgomery was born in Pontotoc County and was a basketball All-Star at North Pontotoc in Ecru. He received his higher education degrees from Itawamba Community College and Ole Miss before entering the coaching ranks.
Montgomery began his three-decade coaching career in 1983 at Tremont where he was head coach for girls and boys basketball. He led the Tremont girls’ basketball teams to one North half title, five state tournament appearances, and two state runner-up finishes.
He coached basketball and softball at his alma mater at North Pontotoc on two occasions from 1990 to 1997 and from 2005 to 2013. He led the North Pontotoc girls’ basketball teams to four North half appearances and one state tournament appearance while his fast pitch softball squads claimed two North half titles, one state runner-up finish, and the 2010 state championship. He guided the North Pontotoc slow pitch softball teams to one North Half title and one state runner-up finish.
He coached basketball and softball at Ripley High from 1997 to 2005 where his basketball teams won two North Half crowns, one state runner-up finish, and the 2003 state championship. Montgomery's Ripley fast pitch teams had five North half appearances. Overall, Montgomery’s girls’ basketball teams compiled a record of 616 wins and 319 losses while his fast pitch teams won 256 games against 122 losses and his slow pitch squads finished with 278 wins and 203 losses.
Montgomery was named division girls basketball coach of the year 10 times, the division slow pitch coach of the year four times, and the division fast pitch coach of the year seven times. Montgomery has the unique distinction of being named coach of the year by the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in three different sports—once in basketball, once in slow pitch, and once in fast pitch. He was named the MAC Fast Pitch Coach of the Year in 2011, the Northeast Mississippi Fast Pitch Coach of the Year in 2010, and the 2013 Northeast Mississippi Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. Coach Montgomery coached in two MAC All-Star Girls basketball games, and two times each in the MAC Slow and Fast Pitch All-Star contests.
Montgomery is a loyal and longtime member of the MAC having served on the Board of Directors, the Executive Board, and as President from 2013-14.
Joining Montgomery in the 2022 Hall of Fame class is Willie Collins, Dodd Lee, Jimmy Mitchell and Dean Shaw.