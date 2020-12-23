walnut • A former multi-sport standout at Walnut has committed to continuing his football career at the Division 1 level.
Kevin Hurley, a former Walnut Wildcat and NEMCC’s starting quarterback from this past season, committed to University of Texas at El Paso this past week in the early signing period for Division 1 football.
After playing both sides of the ball throughout his high school football career and helping Walnut make it to several playoff appearances in his time there, Hurley settled into the starting quarterback role at NEMCC this past season after spending his freshman year primarily on defense.
Hurley helped lead the NEMCC Tigers to a 5-1 record in the 2020 season, going 56-118 passing for 881 yards and a 10:4 TD:INT ratio, while adding 261 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.