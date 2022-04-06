Four Tippah County basketball stars landed on the Daily Journal’s 2022 All-Area team that was announced on Sunday.
Of highest honors, Pine Grove senior point guard Carson Rowland was named the Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading the Panthers to the MHSAA Class 2A State Championship, averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
Rowland’s selection marks just the third player from Tippah County to ever win the award since its inception in 1987. Ripley’s Jeremy Johnson won the Boys Player of the Year in 2000, while former Lady Tiger Miayorka Johnson won it in 2004.
His head coach, Jake Walker, completed the clean sweep of the boys’ top awards as he was named the Boys Basketball Coach of the Year as well.
Joining the first-team ranks on the girls side was Walnut’s Madi Kate Vuncannon, who led the Lady Wildcats with 28.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals per game, while shooting 47% from field and 41% on 3-pointers.
Ripley center Alorian Story made the cut as a second-team selection after totaling 22 points and 12 rebounds per game in her sophomore campaign.
Lastly, LaTrell Vance capped his great career as a Tiger with a third-team nod, posting 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals per game as a senior.
The Daily Journal’s All-Area basketball teams are split into three, five-member teams that is chosen by the high school sports staff in Tupelo, who covers 16 counties and their respective teams in the Northeast Mississippi region.