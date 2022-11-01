ASHLAND • Staring at an 18-0 deficit entering the fourth quarter, Ashland’s season looked to be nearing a dreadful end on Friday night.
But the Blue Devils responded with a fourth-quarter rally that saw them score 22-unanswered points to fight back and stun Falkner 22-18 in a critical Division 1-1A matchup with serious playoff implications.
“It shows that they are resilient,” Ashland head coach Christopher Suggs said of his team following the comeback. “This year has been such an up-and-down year. I mean, we have a good football team, we’ve just had some bad bounces. This feels good to be on the winning side for a change.”
Ashland’s late surge was placed solely on the shoulders of sophomore speedster Olando Evans.
Evans accounted for 127 yards on five touches in the final period, including all three touchdowns.
On the first play of the fourth, Evans hauled in a 26-yard TD pass from freshman quarterback Carlson Frison, who then hit Desmond Johnson for the two-point conversion to make it 18-8.
Ashland (3-6, 3-3) responded better defensively in the fourth quarter after giving up a pair of rushing TDs to Falkner quarterback Gavin Wooley on back-to-back drives to start the second half.
The Blue Devils forced a turnover on downs to get the ball back at their own 20-yard line with 8:34 left. Four plays later, Evans took the jet sweep 69 yards for the score to cut the deficit to 18-14.
Falkner (4-5, 3-3) seemed to have delivered the knockout punch though on its next drive, where Chris Nunley scampered for a 57-yard TD, but it was called back due to a block in the back, giving new life for the Blue Devil defense, who forced another turnover on downs with 2:19 left at their own 29.
“We just told them to settle down. We did some crazy stuff, with a facemask, missed assignments and everything else that played into that third quarter,” Suggs said of the defensive effort in the fourth. “Once they just settled down and played football, I think we were OK.”
Frison and Evans marched Ashland down the field quickly. A 1-yard run from Evans was followed by a 15-yard reception for a first down. Jamyson Griffin ripped off a 12-yard rush before Frison hit Johnson for a 33-yard gain down the sideline to the Falkner 10. A high snap slowed the momentum for a loss of six yards, but Frison quickly regrouped on the next play to find Evans, who broke a tackle en route to the 16-yard TD connection with 51 seconds left.
“All I know is when I got the ball, I thought I was down but I kept pushing trying to get to the endzone,” said Evans.
Senior cornerback Michael Hamer intercepted on Falkner’s last drive to seal the win.
It marked the first takeaway for the Blue Devils, who stalled the Eagles to four turnover on downs in the game.
Falkner senior Kane Floyd led the Eagles’ defense with a fumble recovery and an interception. Jackson Jordan also had a fumble recovery. Both fumbles led to touchdown drives in the third quarter, behind Wooley, who was a combined 5 of 7 for 85 yards through the air in the third, but capped those drives with his legs on TD runs of 3 and 4 yards.
Wooley finished the game 7 of 17 for 131 yards and one interception. As a team Falkner rushed 28 times for just 26 yards but had three rushing TDs. Wyatt McDaniel had a 1-yard run for the 6-0 lead on the opening drive of the game.
For Ashland, Evans totaled 168 yards on eight offensive touches. Frison was 10 of 19 for 134 yards and two TDs.
The win puts both teams in a 5-team stack, fighting for the final two playoff spots in 1-1A. Ashland welcomes unbeaten Biggersville on Thursday, while Falkner travels to Okolona, who has already secured the No. 2 seed.
The Eagles must win to keep their playoff hopes alive. A win on Thursday or a Falkner loss would get the Blue Devils into the postseason.
