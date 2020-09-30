HENDERSON, Tenn. • Despite eight service errors by Freed-Hardeman, Blue Mountain couldn't overcome the Lady Lions' big hitters Tuesday night, dropping the contest 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-14).
Blue Mountain suffered on the offensive end, in the non-conference tilt, committing 15 attack errors on the night.
Claire Walker would lead FHU with 18 kills, followed by Kacey Donegan who chipped in 13.
The Volley Toppers would also only have six total assisted blocks on the night, with zero solo blocks.
Freed-Hardeman pulled out 37 total digs also, with the Toppers getting 32.
Tiandre Stuart (JR/Bridgetown, Barbados) led Blue Mountain with seven kills (.500) and Julianna Taylor (JR/Bear Creek, Ala.) added six.
Current SSAC Setter of the Week Sydney Colledge (JR/North Odgen, Utah) handed out 23 assists in the loss.
"Freed really came out and took it to us tonight," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "We uncharacteristically struggled in serve-receive, which led to very few first-ball kill opportunities. Their block made it very difficult on our hitters to find any openings. I look forward to getting back on the court next week."
Blue Mountain returns to action Oct. 6 against Crowley's Ridge in Paragould, Ark. at 6 p.m.