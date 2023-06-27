Two local standouts were honored over the weekend as the Daily Journal released its 2023 All-Area baseball and softball team selections.
Pine Grove’s Ellie Fryar earned her second straight All-Area second team softball selection, while Ripley’s Ty Long earned All-Area second team baseball honors for the first time.
Fryar capped her incredible career, batting .473 with seven doubles, two triples, one home run, 18 RBIs, 32 runs, and 23 stolen bases despite recovering from a ACL tear suffered in August 2022. The Northwest Community College signee struck out just five times across 87 plate appearances while adding 12 walks.
Long’s selection comes off the heels of a stellar junior season, where he batted .410 with a 1.342 OPS, seven doubles, three triples, five homers and 22 RBIs. The Southern Miss commit posted an 8-3 record with a 1.57 ERA, 147 strikeouts, 17 walks and a .803 WHIP on the mound. The junior earned Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) Class 4A First Team All-State honors as an infielder earlier this month.
