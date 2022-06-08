ELLISVILLE • The 20th Annual Cornerstone Rehabilitation MAC All-Star Fast Pitch Softball Games was held on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at the Community Bank Park on the Jones College campus in Ellisville with two Tippah County juniors selected to play in the prestigious games.
Pine Grove’s Ellie Fryar, the three-time All-County MVP, and Walnut’s Madison Weeks joined 10 other local stars in the two-day event.
The duo are just the second and third softball players from Tippah County to be selected to the games. Former Pine Grove Lady Panther Catelyn Eller made the cut in the event’s first year back in 2016.
The format for the 2022 Fast Pitch All-Star softball games featured North/South Junior games divided by classifications and a Rising Stars North/South series for the first time.
The Class 1A/2A/3A Junior North squad was led by head coach Rodney Moore of New Site with his assistant coach Molly Brown of Wheeler.
Over the two-day span, Fryar held the North to a pair of wins with a 5 for 7 (.714) effort at the plate, with four doubles, including three on Friday.
The new Rising Stars North team was coached by Kristi Montgomery of Mantachie and Andy Finch of Caledonia. The Rising Stars series was slated to begin in 2021 but was postponed to 2022.
The All-Star fast pitch softball games feature a North versus South format in two-game series per classifications since a format change in 2006. In 2021, a seniors’ game was added to make up for the 2020 cancellations. In the overall series for 1A/2A/3A, the North leads 9-7-4.