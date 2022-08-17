Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
WALNUT • Harley Garner won’t travel far for her new home.
The senior became the first female from the Walnut cross country team to sign a collegiate scholarship, where she inked with the Blue Mountain College Women's Cross Country program in a ceremony held on Friday inside the gymnasium.
“I’ve had a lot of support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches,” said Garner. “It’s cool to see all of the hard work and effort pay off.”
Garner led the Lady Wildcats to their first MHSAA Class 2A state championship in 2021 after notching a personal best time of 20.34 to finish second individually in a field of 83 runners.
She’s only of a handful of runners that returned this season in hopes of a repeat in their title defense.
“Having other teammates around me that are really good has helped push me and made me a better runner,” Garner said of being part of the cross country program at Walnut.
Garner, a four-sport athlete at Walnut, turned down overtures to continue her softball career in college to join a BMC program under the direction of 11-year head coach Phillip Laney. The Lady Toppers are coming off a third-place finish at the 2021 SSAC Cross Country Championships and have a strong group returning this year.
“We’re so proud of Harley and all her accomplishments,” said Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon. “Blue Mountain is getting an all-around great person that will no doubt help their program. She’s as hard of a worker as I’ve been around and has earned the right to run in college.”