Blue Mountain Christian's Ruben Kuypers scored a goal on a penalty kick in the 68th minute of Thursday's 2-1 loss to Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, Ky. – Blue Mountain Christian men drove to Kentucky on Thursday to take on the Mid-South Conference’s Georgetown, but couldn’t pull out a road win falling 2-1.
Georgetown would get off a shot less than three minutes into the game, but Topper keeper Gabriel Ormeneze grabbed the save.
The Toppers would get their own shot less than six minutes in from Matheus Okuma, but it sailed high.
Daniel Perez gave the Toppers another shot at a score at 34:14, but Tiger goalie Shjon Ripy responded with the save.
Georgetown finally broke the nil score with just 39 seconds left to go in the first, getting a goal from Alejandro Mena off an assist from Frederik Pederson to make it 1-0 at the half.
The Toppers responded early in the second, as Ruben Kuypers tied it on a penalty kick at the 68:17 mark.
Georgetown grabbed the lead again at the 73:47 point on a goal by Esteban Betancurt Cardona off an assist by Camilo Ramriez Lopez, making it 2-1.
Blue Mountain would get three more shots off in the waning moments but wouldn’t be able to place one in the net.
Both teams would get four shots on goal, with BMCU’s Ormeneze notching two saves.
The Topper offense got off 12 shots in the game to Georgetown’s eight.
BMCU (1-1-0) returns to action Tuesday as they host cross-state rival Freed-Hardeman at 3:30 p.m. at Topper Pitch.
