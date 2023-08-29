rip-2023-08-30-sport-bmcu-msoccer-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Ruben Kuypers scored a goal on a penalty kick in the 68th minute of Thursday's 2-1 loss to Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. – Blue Mountain Christian men drove to Kentucky on Thursday to take on the Mid-South Conference’s Georgetown, but couldn’t pull out a road win falling 2-1.

