CHARLOTTE, N.C. • Early to bed and early to rise has helped Jackson Owen of the Northeast Mississippi Community College baseball team take home another top accolade.
Owen was selected as the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Defensive Player of the Year.
"I can't say enough good things about him," said Tigers head coach Richy Harrelson. "I'm just pumped for the guy. Most people don't see the extra stuff he does to become a better player. He's always one of the first guys to practice.
"The coolest thing to me about Jackson is that he's so good behind the plate that you never notice him. He steals strikes, keeps the ball in front of him, back picks and when runners steal he throws them out."
This recognition comes on the heels of Owen receiving a Rawlings Gold Glove Award® at the catcher position from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and the NJCAA.
Owen, who also served Northeast as a designated hitter when not calling pitches from behind the plate, is the first student-athlete in program history to earn a national player of the year recognition.
"I couldn't be more honored," Owen said. "I'm a firm believer in being confident in your abilities. So I was just confident in myself and it worked out for me. I'm just really looking forward to next year and being better than I was this year."
The Starkville High School graduate routinely starts a normal day between 6-6:30 a.m. in the gym with workouts that focus on his mobility before moving on to the classroom and then to The Plex to take some extra swings before practices or games.
"I think it really helped with my longevity through the season," said Owen. "I loved being at the baseball field more often than compared to high school where you're at school for six-to-eight hours a day."
The extra efforts paid dividends as Owen handled the Tigers' pitching staff masterfully. He committed only two errors all season and was mistake free in 23 out of 24 appearances as Northeast's backstop.
He caught 15 total runners attempting to steal during his true freshman campaign. Owen had four games in which he snagged multiple runners, including during the Tigers' marquee home victory over Pearl River Community College.
Owen also stood out offensively with a 16-game hitting streak to end the year. He had a .360 batting average overall with a team-best 10 home runs and a .475 on-base percentage.
He pieced together nine multiple hit performances, which included a trio of three-hit outings against East Central Community College, Meridian Community College and Pearl River.
Owen racked up 17 extra base hits that resulted in a team-best .703 slugging percentage. He added 37 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 26 free passes between walks and hit by pitches.
His lone triple of the season came during a victory over Holmes Community College at Vicksburg's Sports Force Parks. Owen's only multi-homer game happened at Meridian with a pair of solo shots.