TIPPAH – Several of the area’s golf teams have reason to celebrate, as Walnut and Ripley are sending golfers to state competitions thanks to performances in last week’s division competitions.
Ripley’s golf team took second place in last week’s Region 1-4A golf match, finishing just behind New Albany overall. Their performance was highlighted by Jake Moffitt, who won medalist honors with a round of 68. Ripley will compete at the Whispering Pines Golf Course in Vancleave on May 3 and 4 in the 4A State Championship.
Walnut is also sending both their boy’s and girl’s team to the Class 1A-2A State Championship after both teams won division titles this past week. The girls will travel to Hattiesburg Country Club on April 27 and 28 while the boys will travel to the Wolf Hollow Golf Club in Wesson on May 3 and 4 for their respective State Championship appearances.