RIPLEY – Ripley’s Conner Graves represented District 1 in the State Games of Mississippi this past week, helping District 1 to win their first gold medal since 2002.
“Our team was really a good team this year,” Graves said. “We had a bunch of guys that were fast, could play the field good, and could hit. We had a bunch of outfielders that could just run everything down, middle infielders that played shortstop for their team, but they could play anywhere. It was insane how good some of these players were.”
Graves, who got work on the mound with a couple quality innings in game one, as well as a good overall showing in the batter’s box that included a double in District 1’s gold medal-sealing win, represented Ripley well against a collection of high-level talent from across the state.
“I had some good at-bats this year, and I pitched well against higher-level players that are gonna be great players,” Graves said.