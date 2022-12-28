Hunter Griffin, seated at middle, signed with the Northeast Mississippi Community College baseball program recently and a ceremony was held on Dec. 12. Griffin his joined by his parents, John and Brandy Griffin, Falkner head coach Brad Barnes, and assistant coach Steven Wooley.
FALKNER • Hunter Griffin is taking his pitching talent down the road to Booneville.
Falkner’s left-handed ace signed with the Northeast Mississippi Community College baseball program recently, and a signing ceremony was held inside the Falkner gymnasium on Monday, Dec. 12.
“It’s always been my dream. It’s really just a dream come true,” Griffin said of his signing. “I’ve always wanted to play at the next level. A lot of hard work has paid off.”
Griffin had an excellent junior season for the Eagles, where he was named the Division 1-1A Pitcher of the Year and guided his team to a playoff berth with a 3.53 ERA, 64 strikeouts and 21 walks in 33.2 innings of work. Opponents batted just 1.83 against him.
At the plate, Griffin posted a team-best .381 average with three doubles, 13 RBIs, 14 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
“Hunter has been one of our leaders since I came here,” said head coach Brad Barnes. “We’re certainly proud of him and the hard work he’s put in to get this opportunity. We’re not done with him just yet, though. We still have some goals we want to accomplish this spring, and he’s a huge part of that.”
Griffin caught the eyes of the NEMCC coaches for not only his on-field production, but for his potential on the mound.
“They were really high on my mechanics and told me that I could build a lot of velocity with those mechanics if I got in the weight room and took it serious,” said Griffin.
His fastball reached 86 mph this summer but hes got strong offspeed options in his bag with a curveball, slider and developing changeup that Griffin stated he’s “really getting a feel for.”
At Falkner, Griffin also mainly been used to start games and usually go the distance as well. But on the collegiate scene, he knows that the bullpen is relied upon just as much as starters, and hopes he can just find his role wherever he’s needed with the Tigers.
“I’m really hoping I can become a starter. If not, I want to be one of the best out of the bullpen,” Griffin said. “I want them to be able to rely on me.”
