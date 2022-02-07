RIPLEY • Immanuel Griffin’s hard work finally paid off.
Ripley’s senior running back signed the dotted line on Wednesday, officially joining the Coahoma Community College football program as the February signing period began.
“It’s always been a childhood dream to go anywhere and playing at the next level,” said Griffin. “It’s always been a big deal to me, to make sure I work hard and achieve my goals. This is just one of the goals I’m planning on reaching.”
Griffin made a remarkable jump in production his senior season. The 181-pound back rushed for 1,602 yards and 20 touchdowns on 230 carries. He added seven catches for 230 yards and two scores through the air, helping the Tigers to an 8-2 record and a second-round Class 4A playoff berth.
The highlight of his season came on Oct. 22, when he broke three school records in a 52-44 win over Houston with his 358 rushing yards, seven total touchdowns and 42 individual points scored.
In that record-breaking performance, Griffin displayed the work he had put in during the offseason that made him a game-changing back.
“He improved so much as a running back,” said Ripley head coach Perry Liles. “The first year here, he would break a long run and get tackled. This year, he’d break a long run and score. He worked on that individually to be a better running back.”
Griffin loved his visit to the campus in Clarksdale and knew right away it was the perfect fit.
Liles is a fan of the fit as well, especially considering the growth he’s seen first-hand over the past two seasons.
“We’re going to miss him,” said Liles. “We’re proud he’s going to Coahoma. They’ve got a good running program, so I think he’ll fit in to what they do and that’s exciting for him and that school.”