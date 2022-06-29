FALKNER • When Falkner took the floor this summer, more often than not, they were overmatched in height.
But the group mixed with veterans and young players alike has worked hard on overcoming that deficiency in the month of June.
“We’re not the biggest team so somebody’s got to step up inside,” said Falkner head coach Austin Hopper.
That vacancy left inside is from 6-foot-3 big Bryson Kennedy, who was the only senior on last year’s squad that went 14-16 and lost in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Kennedy was fifth on the team in scoring with 8 points per game but topped the Eagles with 6.5 rebounds a night.
So far in the summer, rising sophomore Gavin Wooley has been tasked with trying to fill those shoes. Wooley is beginning to fill out his 6-foot frame as he matures physically, but he’s also maturing on the floor.
“He’s stepped up later in the summer,” Hopper claimed. “He was injured those first couple of games. But he came back and maybe filled that role, replacing Bryson.”
Even with Wooley’s growth, Falkner is still guard-heavy in its rotations. That’s caused Hopper to challenge his team to be more aggressive and active on defense and find the opportunities to use their speed to their advantage.
“We know some of the things we’ve got to be good at and number one is our defensive game has got to be good,” said Hopper. “We’re going to have to guard people.”
One of the team’s better defenders is also one their more prolific scorers in sophomore Chris Nunley.
Nunley averaged 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in his freshman campaign. In last Thursday’s summer league action at home, the shifty guard was a consistent scoring threat as he aided the Eagles to a 2-1 day with their only loss a one-point fall to Blue Mountain, where he scored 10 points in the two quarters of action.
“He’s been a lot smarter on his shot selection and he’s gotten better of not turning the ball over,” said Hopper. “He’s not the point guard, but he’s going to have the ball in his hands a lot. We’re going to do some different stuff with different people and I think he’s allowing for that to happen.”
Nunley wasn’t the only guard baptized with experience as a freshman last season.
Elijah Mauney was right there with him, and now the 5-foot-9 guard has developed into a knockdown 3-point shooter after shooting just 30% from beyond the arc last season.
“We’ve got shooters and he’s definitely one of them,” Hopper said. “It’s no secret we’ve to knock down outside shots to win games. We know that, and everybody else knows that. With him, along with some of the others, if we’re shooting it consistently, I think we can make up for some our size.”
Even with the development of the younger players, Falkner will still lean on its experience to lead them this upcoming season.
Darren Binkley returns as the team’s leading scorer with 11.9 points and has continued to show signs this summer of his well-rounded offensive game. But his self awareness of his shortcomings on the other end of the floor has led to more work being done on his defense.
“Darren is playing very well defensively, which is not normally him in the past. He’s said that himself throughout the summer,” said Hopper. “It’s clicked with him that he needs to be a good defender and he’s been doing that.”
Rod Ruedas (9.3 ppg) and Hunter Griffin (8.7 ppg) are both four-year starters that are also huge parts of the puzzle for Hopper as well.
“Rod has played a lot of minutes over his career. He’s going to keep being that key guy we turn to for effort and energy,” said Hopper. “And Hunter, we miss him when he’s not on the floor. Not that he looks like a point guard anymore at 6-foot-1, but he is the floor leader at all times. He makes a difference when he’s out there.”
Falkner’s summer is essentially done as they played 19 varsity games and ended with a 10-9 record. Floating around that .500 mark – just as they did last season – isn’t much of a surprise when considering all the factors in play, but the body of work has shed light on the path moving forward in the coming months as the season approaches in November.
“Just getting stronger, taking a lot of shots and being together as much as we can,” Hopper said on what the team needs to do now. “We’ve got two or three, maybe four football players, so a lot of us will be together for the next few months. I think that will help us in the early part of the season so we’re not having to make up for a lot when the season does get here.”