FALKNER • The combination of Jacob Hamblin and Javari Hall proved too much for Falkner to handle on Friday night.
The Blue Mountain duo hammered the paint with a combined 43 points in a 54-37 winning effort over the Eagles in the 2022 Falkner Invitational.
At 6-foot-4, Hall and Hamblin, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Wheeler, were a matchup nightmare from the start for a Falkner (4-1) team that lacks tons of size. Hall and Hamblin scored all 16 of the Cougars’ points in the opening quarter, including a 6-0 run to end the period with a 16-10 lead.
Falkner’s Elijah Mauney opened the second with his team’s third 3-pointer of the contest to cut the lead in half, but Blue Mountain (6-2) broke the game open with a 12-0 run started by its only three of the game from senior Koda Hayles.
Mauney buried his third trey of the first half just before the buzzer to stop the bleeding and send Falkner into the locker room down 28-16 at the break.
Blue Mountain used its size advantage with a pressing zone defense in the half court sets. Falkner struggled to find holes in the zone, forcing several shots from beyond the arc. The Eagles connected on 7 of 22 (31.8%) attempts from deep, while Blue Mountain was just 1 of 5 (20%) from 3-point range.
A pair of 3-point baskets from Chris Nunley had Falkner within eight late in the third, where the Cougars closed on another 6-0 run from Hall and Hamblin to stretch their lead back to 38-24.
Blue Mountain outscored Falkner 16-13 in the final period to close out the game.
Hamblin led all scorers with 24 points on 11 of 16 (68.8%) shooting from the field. Hall followed with 14 points on 7 of 9 (77.8%) shooting, including a perfect 7 of 7 on shots inside the arc.
With Falkner settling for outside shots, the Eagles attempted just two free throws on the night, but committed 12 turnovers to Blue Mountain’s eight. Mauney led Falkner with 11 points and Nunley added 10.
