HICKORY FLAT • A second half turnaround is exactly what Hickory needed to hold off Thrasher on Friday night.
The Rebels closed out 2022 with a 45-37 win over the visiting Rebels from Prentiss County after outscoring them 24-9 in the first 12 minutes of the second half to build a 17-point lead.
Hickory Flat (8-12) led just 18-14 at the half after a pair of buckets from Austin Bryant and a free throw from Logan King ended the second quarter on a 5-0 run.
But it was an offensive struggle, especially for the home team facing a good Thrasher 1-3-1 half-court trapping defense that gave them fits.
After some halftime adjustments, the Rebels handled the pressure much better, opening the third quarter on a 10-0 run behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Noah Carnell and Bradford Hopper.
“We knew they were going to play 1-3-1 from the film we had watched. We had looked over it some, and I knew it would be a weird thing to go against because my guys don’t handle that good,” Hickory Flat coach Zach Carnell said. “we just went in and talked about how they were playing it. And I told them this third quarter could be the crucial point of the game. We have taken some tough losses the last two days, I kind of reminded them of that and told them we had to take care of this third quarter. I guess they took that to heart.”
King connected on the Rebels’ third 3-pointer of the third to help hold a 31-20 advantage entering the fourth.
The threes continued to rain in for Hickory Flat early in the fourth, where Hopper drilled two more and Bryant made his only trey of the night at the 5:00 mark.
Hickory Flat was 7 of 14 from beyond the arc, led by a 3 for 4 effort from Hopper, who finished with nine points.
“It’s a blessing and a curse because the love the 3-point shot and a lot of the offense I like to do is more of a higher percentage shot. Sometimes we’re really good at it,” Zach Carnell said. “Most of them came in earlier today and put up some shots. I’m glad to see their extra shooting time paid off. Maybe that’ll boost their confidence.”
The highlight of the night came midway through the fourth, where post man Ty Webb skied through the air for a posterizing dunk to cap an 8-0 run and build a 42-25 lead with 4:26 left.
Webb scored just five points but his impact was felt greatly on the defensive end with 10 blocks and countless of affected shots with his length and athleticism.
“I think he was huge. He’s good at blocking shots and that’s why we try to play 2-3 (zone) when we can, to put him in the middle of it. I mean, 10 blocks is sometimes luck of the draw whether a referee calls it or not. But he changed up a lot of their momentum, altering a ton of shots.”
The 17-point lead dwindled down to six in the final minute of the game as Thrasher showed no signs of quit, leading to a 12-1 run. Hickory Flat was able to get the necessary stops on defense and King finished things off sinking a pair of free throws to hold on for the win. The senior point guard finished with a team-high 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Lady Rebels glide over Thrasher
A 12-2 start resulted in a 38-12 lead by halftime as Hickory Flat made easy work of the visiting Lady Rebels, winning in a rout, 56-30.
Abby Tatum scored 14 of her team-high 17 points in the first half, including a pair of 3-point makes – one in each quarter.
Tatum finished with all three of the Lady Rebels’ triples. Hickory Flat was just 3 of 20 from deep.
Camri Westmoreland added 14 points, four rebounds and four steals in the win.
Hickory Flat (15-5) recorded 26 steals in the contest, led by six from Vonterrica Garner, who also had 12 points and five assists. Anna Rose Work added five steals, while Portrika Burnside and Tatum each had three.
“I thought the last three days, and particularly tonight, we’ve had some people that were in some different roles and that was good to see them step up to the challenge and excel in that,” said Carnell. “I think that helps us grow more as a team. It shows the rest of them that your spot is not sealed. If you’re not here, somebody is liable to take it. I’m just blessed with some girls who work hard.”
