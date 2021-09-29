HICKORY FLAT- The Hickory Flat Lady Rebels faced a tough challenge in front of them on Thursday night, in the form of the Daily Journal’s number two ranked volleyball team in the area, the Belmont Lady Cardinals. Despite an early 2-1 deficit, however, the Lady Rebels were able to mount a comeback and defeat Belmont 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 11-25, 25-21, 15-11) to pick up a huge victory for the Lady Rebels heading late into the season.
“I couldn’t fell better about them,” Hickory Flat Coach Adam Mauney said postgame discussing his team’s performance. “We’ve played some tough teams this entire year, but for them to come out and play against the quality of team that they are, I couldn’t be more proud of them. If we can beat them, we can beat anybody.”
Hickory Flat jumped out to a quick 10-3 lead in the first set, before a 6-0 run by Belmont brought them within striking distance of the lead. The Lady Rebels were able to pull away and take the first set 25-17 thanks in part to a trio of kills from both Sarah Jo Skelton and Emma Wilson.
Belmont retook control of the match in the second set, after pulling away from the Lady Rebels midway through to take an 18-10 lead. Hickory Flat nearly completed an impressive rally in the later stages of the set, going on a 12-6 run to get within distance, but the Lady Cardinals ultimately took the set 25-22. The momentum from this set carried over into the third, as Belmont took and kept control of the action en route to a 25-11 third set win.
Facing a 2-1 deficit, the Lady Rebels rallied to take a very competitive fourth set 25-21, highlighted by five more kills from Wilson, to set up the deciding fifth set. Hickory Flat and Belmont went point-for-point in the final set, until a Jolee Young kill sparked a late 4-0 run for the Lady Rebels to propel them to both a 15-11 fifth set victory, and a 3-2 win over one of the top volleyball teams in the area.
Wilson, who led the Lady Rebels with 20 kills for the game, spoke postgame about her team’s performance.
“I feel like we played the best we have all season,” Wilson said. “Everything was on, we were communicating well, on our toes, we picked up every ball, that was by far the best. That win felt awesome.”