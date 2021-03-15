HICKORY FLAT • The Hickory Flat Rebels gave their hometown crowd a show on Saturday afternoon, as they defeated the visiting Wheeler Eagles 14-2 behind a great performance in the batter’s box.
“I felt good about them tonight,” Hickory Flat head coach Nolan Stevens said of his team postgame. “We played all around pretty good defensively, the pitchers threw strikes, we made the defense work, we put the ball in play hitting a little bit, so tonight was a success. Now we’re gonna move on to the next night.”
The Rebels’ bats warmed up early on, as a Bradford Hopper RBI single scored the first of 8 runs that Hickory Flat earned in the 2nd inning. Chris Smith, Hunter Kuhl, and Austin Bryant also picked up RBI’s in the 2nd. Wheeler answered in the top of the 3rd with a pair of runs, but Hickory Flat came right back with a pair of runs of their own in the 3rd before sealing the game with a 4 run 4th inning.
Hickory Flat saw production from every member of their lineup, as every batter Hickory Flat sent to the batter’s box either recorded a hit or a walk. Smith was one of three Rebel batters to record multiple RBI’s, going 2 of 2 with 3 runs and 4 RBI’s.
“Chris Smith is probably our leader on and off the field,” Coach Stevens said postgame. “As far the attitude of the team, they follow what he does, so I kinda let them follow his attitude and the way he acts, and they follow with him.”
Logan King and Bryan Clayton shared pitching duties for the Rebels. King started and pitched 3 innings, giving up 2 runs on 3 hits with 4 strikeouts, while Clayton finished, pitching 2 innings while giving up no runs on 1 hit and 2 strikeouts.