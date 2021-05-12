Hickory Flat – The Hickory Flat Rebels’ 2021 season, which included a division 3-1A title, came to an end in the second round of the 1A state baseball playoffs at the hands of Biggersville. The Rebels were defeated 2-0 in the series.
Game One: Biggersville 11, Hickory Flat 0
The Rebels were overwhelmed in game one of the series, falling 11-0 after a late scoring run by Biggersville.
Neither team got on the scoreboard until the top of the third, when the Lions scored a pair of runs off an RBI-double and a sacrifice fly. That 2-0 lead was extended in the top of the fifth when another RBI-double and an RBI-single brought three more runs home. A pair of home runs by Biggersville in the very next inning put the game out of reach for Hickory Flat, as they were unable to make a comeback.
Chris Smith and Eli Brown were the only Rebels to pick up hits in the contest, both going 1 of 3.
Game Two: Biggersville 2, Hickory Flat 1
With the season on the line, the Rebels looked to bounce back in the series in game two. Biggersville scored in the bottom of the first off of a Hickory Flat error, before Smith knocked a solo homer over the left field wall to tie the game up at 1-1.
Smith got the start for the Rebels and performed admirably, pitching six innings while giving up no earned runs on just two hits while striking out nine. Hickory Flat’s Achilles heel in this game were errors, as three fielding errors by the Rebels resulted in both of Biggersville’s runs in the game, including the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Hickory Flat threatened to tie the game in the top of the seventh after a pair of walks brought a pair of baserunners to the path, but a fielder’s choice ended the game, the series, and the season for the Rebels.