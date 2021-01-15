HICKORY FLAT • The Hickory Flat Rebels and Lady Rebels returned to the court for the first time in 2021 to take on Coldwater. The Rebels came up short against the Cougars 68-61 while the Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Cougars 61-15.
(B) Coldwater 68 – Hickory Flat 61
The Rebels came out of the Christmas break with a competitive effort, but ultimately fell to Coldwater after getting outscored in the 4th quarter 22-11.
The contest started as a back and forth affair, with Hickory Flat holding an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter after a 15 point 1st quarter from Drew Wilson. While Wilson’s scoring aided the Rebels’ chances, the team’s foul situation hurt them, as Coldwater consistently drew fouls by driving to the basket. Coldwater’s free throw shooting allowed them to stay within striking distance of the lead, as they were only down by 5 going into the locker room at halftime.
Coldwater stayed committed to the gameplan of attacking the paint and forcing Hickory Flat to defend without fouling. This gameplan paid dividends in the fourth quarter, as despite being down 4 going into the 4th, the Cougars used a 9-2 run to take the lead at the beginning of the quarter. After taking the lead, Coldwater used the foul situation to their advantage by both getting to the free throw line consistently, as well as forcing Wilson to foul out with a minute left in the game.
Despite falling 68-61, the Rebels will have a chance at redemption this Friday when they travel to Coldwater. Wilson finished the game with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
(G) Hickory Flat 61 – Coldwater 15
The Lady Rebels showed no signs of rust in this matchup, dominating Coldwater 61-15.
Hickory Flat used their trademark defensive hustle to open up a big lead early, and didn’t look back. Corlilla Burnside finished the game with 19 points, while Abigail Tatum finished with 13.
With this win, the Lady Rebels gain momentum heading into division play, and will have a chance to gain more momentum when they match up against Coldwater again, this time at Coldwater, this Friday.