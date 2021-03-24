FALKNER • The Falkner Eagles hosted the Hickory Flat Rebels on Saturday and, in a game that took extra innings to decide, fell just short of making a comeback against the Rebels, falling 6-5 in the 8th inning.
Hickory Flat got off to a steady start, scoring a run in each of the first 4 innings to give Hickory Flat a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the 4th, where Falkner got on the board with a run on a passed ball. Hickory Flat’s Chris Smith started the game for the Rebels and turned in a good performance at the mound, giving up no ER’s on 3 hits with 9 strikeouts in 4 innings.
Falkner’s fortunes turned around in the 6th inning, as Falkner’s Austin Sullivan and Hunter Griffin hit a pair of singles that brought 3 of 4 6th inning runs home to take a 5-4 lead headed into the top of the 7th. Hickory Flat managed to tie the game in the 7th when Logan King made it home on an Eli Brown ground out. Falkner threatened to walk-off in the bottom of the 7th thanks to a pair of singles from Bryson Kennedy and Bricen Stroupe with no outs, but the Eagles couldn’t bring them home, leading to extra innings.
Hunter Kuhl hit a RBI single in the top of the 8th to give Hickory Flat the 6-5 lead, a lead that Falkner failed to respond to in the bottom of the inning. Kuhl and Brown led the Rebels at the plate, with both going 2 for 4 at the plate with 3 combined RBI’s.
Despite the loss, Falkner out-hit Hickory Flat 11-7, while 4 Eagles picked up 2 or more hits.