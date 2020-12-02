HICKORY FLAT • The Hickory Flat Rebels and Lady Rebels sent their fans home happy for Thanksgiving on Tuesday night, as they each picked up a win on the final night of the Hickory Flat Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament.
(G) Hickory Flat 56 – Middleton, Tennessee 41
The Lady Rebels got their second win in two days with a victory over Middleton, Tennessee 56-41.
Middleton got out to an early advantage, taking the first quarter 13-8 before Hickory Flat opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run. Each team utilized a particular advantage throughout the game to gain points, with Middleton using an offensive rebounding edge to gain second-chance points, while Hickory Flat used relentless effort on defense with the full-court press to create turnovers and gain easy transition buckets.
Hickory Flat held a 30-26 advantage at halftime that was only slightly improved upon by the end of the third at 41-33. Middleton opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to get within a point before the Lady Rebels pulled away with a 13-0 run to seal the game 56-41.
Abby Tatum led the Lady Rebels with 21 points while Jenna Poff chipped in 13.
(B) Hickory Flat 70 – Walnut 43
The Rebels capped off the 2020 Thanksgiving tournament with a 70-43 victory over Walnut.
Much has been made over Hickory Flat junior Drew Wilson and the impact he has on the Rebels success, and rightfully so. He led the Rebels with 22 points in this contest and showed high amounts of effort and grit to go along with his talents. However, this contest showed that the 2020 Rebels have a lot of good pieces that can be put together to form a contending team.
Sophomore Logan King has emerged as a consistent shooting threat, scoring 15 in this contest and proving he can score from seemingly any area of the court. Senior Devin Coleman turned in a great effort inside, chipping in 8 points and grabbing several boards. Junior Alex Tatum looked as if he nearly jumped out of the gym at several points in the game, showing high athleticism while scoring 7.
Hickory Flat held a consistent lead throughout their contest against Walnut, and if all these pieces can come together the way Rebels head coach Zach Carnell hopes, this Rebels team will have consistent leads in most of the games they play.