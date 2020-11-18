Blue Mountain • Kylie Grey’s impressive cross-country career will continue into college, as last week she signed a scholarship offer to run for Blue Mountain College.
Grey, who recently finished third individually in the 1A State Cross Country Championship, will join a highly successful Blue Mountain women’s cross country program coached by 2-time SSAC Coach of the Year Phillip Laney. Laney, a former cross-country coach for Ripley, recently coached the BMC Lady Toppers to a runner-up spot in the 2020 SSAC 5K Championship.
Grey, who has been a huge part of Hickory Flat athletics with both the cross-country team as well as the volleyball team and their run to the 1A State Championship game, will look to continue and add-on to the recent success of BMC women’s cross-country team.